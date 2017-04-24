Iranian cities to host Azerbaijan's culture days
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Iranian capital city of Tehran as well as historical city of Esfahan will host Azerbaijan's culture days between June 3-9, an Azerbaijani official said. Speaking at a meeting with Esmaeil Jabarzadeh, the governor-general of the Iran's East Azerbaijan Province, in Tabriz City, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Veliyev called for expansion of cooperation in organizing cultural events between the two countries, IRNA news agency reported.
