Iranian candidate says nuclear deal failed to lift sanctions

An Iranian presidential candidate said Sunday the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers has failed to lift sanctions or improve the country's economy. Mostafa Mirsalim, a conservative, told a news conference that President Hassan Rouhani's outreach to the West had failed, adding that "sanctions remained in place and were even intensified."

