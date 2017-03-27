Iranian-American detained in Iran rel...

Iranian-American detained in Iran released on bail

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An Iranian-American detained in Iran since last summer has been released on bail of approximately $60,000, the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported Sunday. Robin Reza Shahini was arrested by the Revolutionary Guards while visiting family in the northeastern city of Gorgan last July and subsequently sentenced to 18 years imprisonment on charges of threatening national security, according to HRANA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,352 • Total comments across all topics: 280,014,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC