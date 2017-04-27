Irana s holding presidential elections. Here are the candidates to watch.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Iran's official month-long presidential campaign period kicked off last week in the run-up to the May 19 election. While former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's candidacy garnered international headlines, the real major development came when Ebrahim Raisi - touted as a potential successor to Iran's aging supreme leader - entered the race.

