Iran warns America against bullying other countries

8 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan has warned the American leaders against bullying other countries and intervening in their internal affairs, saying "such era has come to an end." Dehqan's remarks came amidst growing tension between Tehran and Washington as they increasingly accuse each other of sponsoring terrorism.

