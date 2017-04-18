Iran warns America against bullying other countries
Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan has warned the American leaders against bullying other countries and intervening in their internal affairs, saying "such era has come to an end." Dehqan's remarks came amidst growing tension between Tehran and Washington as they increasingly accuse each other of sponsoring terrorism.
