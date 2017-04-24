Iran to resume Hajj pilgrimage late July after 2016 boycott
Iran has announced it will resume sending hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in July after boycotting the 2016 ritual in objection to Riyadh failing to soothe safety concerns. "Flights will start on July 23 and will continue until August 26," Tasnim news agency quoted Hamid Mohammadi, the head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, as saying on Friday.
