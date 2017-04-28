Iran: Tehran's mayor attacks Rouhani in pre-election debate
TEHRAN, Iran - Tehran's mayor and presidential candidate Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf accused on Friday President Hassan Rouhani's administration of dishonesty, mismanagement and supporting the rich at the expense of the poor in the first debate between the six presidential candidates. During the first of three planned debates ahead of the May 19 elections, Qalibaf criticized the Rouhani administration, saying social and environmental problems remained unsolved because of "Your weak management.
