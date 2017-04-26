Iran says - terrorists' kill 10 border guards near Pakistan
TEHRAN, Iran - Iranian media says "terrorists" have killed 10 Iranian border guards on the frontier with Pakistan and wounded three others. The porous frontier has long been used by drug smugglers as well as Sunni militants, both of whom regularly clash with Iranian security forces.
