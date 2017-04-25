Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold meeting on Syria
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran, Iran, Apr. 17 By Mehdi Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov - Trend: Iran, Russia and Turkey will hold an expert meeting on Syria in Tehran April 18, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said. - Delegations from Russia and Turkey will participate in the one-day meeting to discus the latest development in Syria crisis, Qasemi said in a press conference in Tehran Apr. 17, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.
