Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold meeting on Syria

Tehran, Iran, Apr. 17 By Mehdi Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov - Trend: Iran, Russia and Turkey will hold an expert meeting on Syria in Tehran April 18, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said. - Delegations from Russia and Turkey will participate in the one-day meeting to discus the latest development in Syria crisis, Qasemi said in a press conference in Tehran Apr. 17, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.

