Iran Presidential Hopefuls Sign Up as Rouhani Defends His Record

After weeks of hints and denials, potential candidates for next month's presidential election began registering in Tehran, kicking off a contest that will in large part be a verdict on incumbent Hassan Rouhani's policy of engagement with the global economy. Rouhani, credited with ending Iran's international isolation with the landmark nuclear accord in 2015, defended his economic record at an hours-long press conference on Monday.

Chicago, IL

