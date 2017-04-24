Iran offers India to run phase one of Chabahar Port
NEW DELHI: India's presence in the strategically located Iranian port of Chabahar - Delhi's primary gateway to landlocked Afghanistan - is all set to get a big boost. Tehran has recently proposed to Delhi to manage phase one of the port built by Iran even as the two sides are still negotiating terms and conditions of Delhi's role in expanding phase two of the port where the Modi government wants to invest Rs 150 crore, or $235 million.
