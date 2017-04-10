Iran nuclear industry on right track:...

Iran nuclear industry on right track: Salehi

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehran Times

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, said on Sunday that Iran's nuclear industry has been put on the right track, IRNA reported. Salehi made the remarks during a ceremony on the 11th anniversary of National Nuclear Technology Day, attended by President Hassan Rouhani, Vice President for Scientific Affairs Sorena Satari, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,525 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC