Iran nuclear industry on right track: Salehi

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, said on Sunday that Iran's nuclear industry has been put on the right track, IRNA reported. Salehi made the remarks during a ceremony on the 11th anniversary of National Nuclear Technology Day, attended by President Hassan Rouhani, Vice President for Scientific Affairs Sorena Satari, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

