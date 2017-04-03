Iran not to remain idle after US atta...

Iran not to remain idle after US attack on Syria

16 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran, Iran, April 7 By Mehdi Sepahvand -- Trend: As part of a vast series of objections to a recent US rocketing of Syrian positions, a number of Iranian lawmakers including head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Broroujerdi called the attack to be "against the UN charter", warning that they will not remain idle and will react.

