Iran, Hungary set to sign deal for nuclear cooperation

11 hrs ago

Iran and Hungary plan to sign an agreement on April 8 to expand nuclear cooperation, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi announced on Wednesday. The agreement will be inked during a meeting between AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi and Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen.

Chicago, IL

