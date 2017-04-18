Iran: Halt imminent execution of two ...

Iran: Halt imminent execution of two men arrested as teenagers

The Iranian authorities must urgently stop the imminent execution of two long-time death row prisoners who were children at the time of their arrest, Amnesty International said today. One of the men, Mehdi Bahlouli , is due to be executed tomorrow morning in Karaj's Raja'i Shahr Prison, after more than 15 years on death row.

