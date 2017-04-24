Iran, EU to build advanced nuclear safety center

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Islamic Republic and the European Union will start the construction of an advanced nuclear safety center in Iran in the near future, Iran's nuclear chief says, PressTV reported. Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks in a joint press conference on Saturday with European Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, who is in Tehran to take part in the first-ever Iran-EU Business Forum on Sustainable Energy.

