Iran election campaign kicks off without Ahmadinejad

Campaigning began on Friday for Iran's presidential election with incumbent Hassan Rouhani facing a tough battle against hardliners, though not from former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who was barred from standing. Ahmadinejad's disqualification by the conservative-run Guardian Council was no surprise - he had been advised not to run by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who said it would "polarize" the nation.

Chicago, IL

