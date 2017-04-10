Iran denounces extension of EU human ...

Iran denounces extension of EU human rights sanctions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned a recent decision by the European Union to extend its anti-Tehran sanctions that were in place over human rights situation in the Islamic Republic. "Unfortunately, the European Union has proven that it has no realistic and true understanding of the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said in a statement on Wednesday.

