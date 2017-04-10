Iran denounces extension of EU human rights sanctions
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned a recent decision by the European Union to extend its anti-Tehran sanctions that were in place over human rights situation in the Islamic Republic. "Unfortunately, the European Union has proven that it has no realistic and true understanding of the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said in a statement on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC