Iran criticizes Iraqi Kurds for escalating tensions with gov't

Iran ian Foreign Ministry on Monday criticized a recent move by Iraq i Kurds to hoist the flags of Kurdistan autonomous region over government buildings in Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk, Tasnim news agency reported. "The Islamic Republic of Iran's principled position is to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq," said spokesman Bahram Qasemi, calling for the commitment of all parties to the country's constitution and to resolving differences through dialogue and legal means.

Chicago, IL

