Iran conservatives hold primary in hunt for candidate

Read more: The Times of Israel

Iranian presidential candidates Ezzatollah Zarghami , Alireza Zakani and Ali Nikzad attend the general assembly of conservatives, in Tehran, on April 6, 2017 to decide on a shortlist of five candidates for the presidential election. TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's conservatives announced a shortlist of five presidential candidates on Thursday as they experimented with their first-ever democratic primary in a bid to find a leader to challenge President Hassan Rouhani.

