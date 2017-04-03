Iran conservatives hold primary in hunt for candidate
Iranian presidential candidates Ezzatollah Zarghami , Alireza Zakani and Ali Nikzad attend the general assembly of conservatives, in Tehran, on April 6, 2017 to decide on a shortlist of five candidates for the presidential election. TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's conservatives announced a shortlist of five presidential candidates on Thursday as they experimented with their first-ever democratic primary in a bid to find a leader to challenge President Hassan Rouhani.
