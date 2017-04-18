Iran, China to ink deal on Arak reactor's modernization
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran and China are expected to finalize an agreement for redesigning the Arak heavy water reactor next week in Vienna. Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has said the Islamic Republic will cover the costs of redesigning of the reactor, ICANA news agency reported.
