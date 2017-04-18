Iran, China ink deal on redesigning Arak heavy water reactor
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran and China have signed an agreement on redesigning the Islamic Republic's heavy water reactor of Arak, IRNA news agency reported. According to the report, the deal on modernizing the nuclear reactor in central Iran came as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action implemented last January.
