Iran, China ink deal on redesigning A...

Iran, China ink deal on redesigning Arak heavy water reactor

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran and China have signed an agreement on redesigning the Islamic Republic's heavy water reactor of Arak, IRNA news agency reported. According to the report, the deal on modernizing the nuclear reactor in central Iran came as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action implemented last January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... 18 hr Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Sat Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC