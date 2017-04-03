Iran blasts US missile strikes as 'dangerous, destructive and a violation of international law'
Iran on Friday condemned the Trump administration's missile strikes against Syria, saying the unilateral U.S. action would strengthen terrorists and "further complicate the situation" in the Middle East. The Islamic republic, a strong ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, said that while it condemned the use of chemical weapons, the U.S. response was "dangerous, destructive and a violation of international law."
