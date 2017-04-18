Iran approves 6 to run for president,...

Iran approves 6 to run for president, but Ahmadinejad is out

In this Friday, April 14, 2017 file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani smiles as he attends at the Interior Ministry to register his candidacy for the May 19 presidential elections, in Tehran, Iran. Iranian state TV said Thursday, April 20, that the body charged with vetting candidates has disqualified former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from running in next month's presidential election.

