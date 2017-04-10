In surprise move, Iran's Ahmadinejad registers to run for president

Iran's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has filed to run in the country's May presidential election, contradicting a recommendation from the nation's supreme leader that he stay out of the race. Ahmadinejad previously said he wasn't going to run after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised him not to, saying he would instead support his former deputy Hamid Baghaie who also registered on Wednesday.

