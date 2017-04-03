In Iran, Emerging Hard-Liner Stakes Future On Unseating Rohani
Ebrahim Raisi, who says he'll run for Iranian president next month, is notorious for his role in the 1980s mass executions of regime opponents. After weeks of speculation, Ebrahim Raisi, the head of Iran's wealthiest state charity, has officially announced his intention to run in the country's presidential vote next month.
