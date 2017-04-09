Hardline cleric Raisi to take on Rouh...

Hardline cleric Raisi to take on Rouhani in Iran's presidential election

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Hardline Shi'ite cleric Ebrahim Raisi announced on Sunday he would run in Iran's May presidential election, challenging moderate President Hassan Rouhani's economic record and his policy of detente with the West. The former prosecutor-general may struggle for recognition among voters though analysts say Raisi, thanks to the support he enjoys from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could pose a real challenge to Rouhani's bid for a second term.

Chicago, IL

