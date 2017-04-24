Hard-line Iranian candidate says US s...

Hard-line Iranian candidate says US should fear Iran

A hard-line candidate in Iran's upcoming presidential election says the United States should be made to fear Iran so that it will back off on sanctions and threats. Ebrahim Raisi told a state TV talk show Wednesday that "today Americans are afraid of the word 'Iran,'" saying: "This is the solution.

