General: Iran able to stage military operations overseas

4 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

"Today, thanks to the Islamic Revolution, the Army is capable of both defending and carrying out operations outside the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Second Brigadier General Mohsen Azar-Afrouz during a ceremony to mark the National Army Day. Iranian Army held massive military parades across the country on Tuesday morning, with high-ranking officials including President Hassan Rouhani attending the events.

Chicago, IL

