Gen. Allen: Syria gassing Israel would be 'virtually a regime suicide'

The US response to a scenario in which the Syrian regime was "gassing Israelis would result in a situation that he [Bashar Assad] could not even imagine," and be "virtually regime suicide," Marine Corps Gen. John R. Allen told The Jerusalem Post.

Chicago, IL

