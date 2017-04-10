From exile in Tehrangeles, Reza Pahlavi calls for some sort of revolution in Iran

Reza Pahlavi, Iran's exiled crowned prince, in a recent interview with associated press called for a revolution to overthrow the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran. From his comfortable LA abode which is referred to by many these days as 'Tehrangeles', Reza Pahlavi criticised the current regime for being 'sort of backward', 'religiously rooted' and 'extremely repressive' .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.