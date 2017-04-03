First Boeing 777 to join Iran fleet w...

First Boeing 777 to join Iran fleet within a month

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The first Boeing 777 airplane will be delivered to Iran within a month, Deputy Transport Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said, Mehr news agency reported on Sunday. As he explained, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued Boeing and Airbus the required permit for selling their accorded 180 airplanes to Iran and accordingly, Boeing will deliver the first 777 airplane to Iran by the said time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,039 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC