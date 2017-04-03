First Boeing 777 to join Iran fleet within a month

The first Boeing 777 airplane will be delivered to Iran within a month, Deputy Transport Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said, Mehr news agency reported on Sunday. As he explained, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued Boeing and Airbus the required permit for selling their accorded 180 airplanes to Iran and accordingly, Boeing will deliver the first 777 airplane to Iran by the said time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.