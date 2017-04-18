EU, Iran sign nuclear safety deal, one more in coming weeks

Iran and the European Commission have signed a a 2.5-million project for nuclear safety co-operation, the first ever under the framework of a 2015 international nuclear deal, saying a second one will be finalized in the coming weeks, the EU official website said on April 18. The a 2.5 million project aims to enhance the capabilities of the Iranian Nuclear Regulatory Authority . It will do so by preparing a feasibility study for the Nuclear Safety Centre foreseen in the JCPOA.

