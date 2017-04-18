EU, Iran sign nuclear safety deal, on...

EU, Iran sign nuclear safety deal, one more in coming weeks

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iran and the European Commission have signed a a 2.5-million project for nuclear safety co-operation, the first ever under the framework of a 2015 international nuclear deal, saying a second one will be finalized in the coming weeks, the EU official website said on April 18. The a 2.5 million project aims to enhance the capabilities of the Iranian Nuclear Regulatory Authority . It will do so by preparing a feasibility study for the Nuclear Safety Centre foreseen in the JCPOA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC