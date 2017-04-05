Earthquake hits near Iran Shiite holy...

Earthquake hits near Iran Shiite holy city Mashhad

8 hrs ago

Tehran: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit near Iran's Shiite Muslim holy city of Mashhad on Wednesday, local media reported. It was not immediately clear if there had been casualties or extensive damage from the quake, which struck at 10:39 am around 80 kilometres southeast of Iran's second city in an area called Sepid Sang.

Chicago, IL

