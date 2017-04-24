Earthquake hits Iran near Bushehr nuclear power plant

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26 By Fatih Karimov - Trend: An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Shabankareh city in southern province of Bushehr, about 60 kilometers north of Bushehr city, where Iran's nuclear power plant is located. According to the seismography center affiliated to Tehran University Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at 14:58 local time on Apr. 26, with epicenter at 50.97 degrees latitude and 29.59 degrees longitude at a depth of 10 kilometers underground, Iran's Mehr news agency reported.

