Boeing Co. says it signed new $3B dea...

Boeing Co. says it signed new $3B deal with Iranian airline

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Boeing Co. said on Tuesday it has signed a new, $3 billion deal with Iran's Aseman Airlines to supply 30 737 MAX aircraft to the carrier, a new agreement on top of the $16.6 billion sale it made in the Mideast nation following the landmark nuclear deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC