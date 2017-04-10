Baku-Nakhchivan train to be launched ...

Baku-Nakhchivan train to be launched once Iran's Astara-Rasht railway ready

Once the construction of the Astara-Rasht railway in Iran is completed as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, a train will be sent on the Baku-Nakhchivan route, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov. He made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks, held under chairmanship of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

