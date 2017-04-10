Baku-Nakhchivan train to be launched once Iran's Astara-Rasht railway ready

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Once the construction of the Astara-Rasht railway in Iran is completed as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, a train will be sent on the Baku-Nakhchivan route, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov. He made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks, held under chairmanship of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.