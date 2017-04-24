Azerbaijan seeks to bolster tourism ties with Iran

The deputy culture and tourism minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held talks with provincial authorities of East Azarbaijan in northwest Iran, laying out a roadmap for widening cooperation thanks to countless mutual commonalities, CHTN reported on Saturday. During his April 26-27 visit to Tabriz, the capital city of East Azarbaijan, Adalat Veliyev met with Governor General Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh, Tabriz Mayor Sadeq Najafi, and Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Director Morteza Abdar.

