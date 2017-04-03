Arrests in Iran show Rouhani's diffic...

Arrests in Iran show Rouhani's difficulty shielding reformists ahead of vote

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Hengameh Shahidi knew the security agents were coming for her. An Iranian journalist and activist, she had been tipped off by contacts close to the government and prepared letters for her family to post on social media in case of her arrest, which happened on March 9. In a hand-written letter posted on Instagram two days later, Shahidi, 41, wrote that her arrest was part of a "project before the elections for the widespread arrest of political activists and journalists in order to secure votes for the candidate of their choice".

