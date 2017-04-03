Armenians break ceasefire with Azerbaijan using machine guns

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 120 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Apr. 8. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli and Bala Jafarli villages of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district and in the Vazashen village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.