Armenia breaks ceasefire, fires 120 times at Azerbaijani positions
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 120 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry April 16. The Azerbaijani army positions in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on the nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district and in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.
