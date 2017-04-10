Archaeologists dispatched to newly-un...

Archaeologists dispatched to newly-unearthed site in southeast Iran

23 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iran's Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization has dispatched a cluster of archaeologists to the outskirts of Fahraj in Kerman Province, where a wave of recent tremendous sandstorms discovered vestiges of what believed to be an ancient site. "A team of archaeologists has been dispatched to Fahraj in order to determine whether the site was used to be a necropolis or an inhabitance," CHTN quoted Mohammad Vafaei, the director of the CHTHO provincial department, as saying on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

