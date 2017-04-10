Archaeologists dispatched to newly-unearthed site in southeast Iran
Iran's Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization has dispatched a cluster of archaeologists to the outskirts of Fahraj in Kerman Province, where a wave of recent tremendous sandstorms discovered vestiges of what believed to be an ancient site. "A team of archaeologists has been dispatched to Fahraj in order to determine whether the site was used to be a necropolis or an inhabitance," CHTN quoted Mohammad Vafaei, the director of the CHTHO provincial department, as saying on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC