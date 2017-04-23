Andrea Mitchell Spends Three Days Lobbying to Keep Iran Deal

During the campaign, Mr. Trump had promised to scrap the Iran nuclear deal, but now in office, " cooler heads " in the administration have realized the complexities involved, said Prem G. Kumar who served on the National Security Council under President Barack Obama. Last week the Trump administration sent a letter to House speaker Paul Ryan to certify that the Islamic Republic of Iran is in compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.

