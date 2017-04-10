Analysis: Germany's Social Democrats ...

Analysis: Germany's Social Democrats pivot toward PLO and Iran

German Foreign and Vice Chancellor Minister Sigmar Gabriel's move to pick a fight with Benjamin Netanyahu come as no surprise to longterm observers of Gabriel and his Social Democratic Party's explicit pivot toward Fatah and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Netanyahu told Gabriel he was not prepared to meet with him if he went ahead with meetings with organizations that seek to delegitimize the Jewish state and the IDF.

