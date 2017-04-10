Analysis: Ahmadinejad, Iran's Greatest Foil, Is Back In The Spotlight

A political cartoon on Ahmadinejad's surprise decision to register as a presidential candidate despite being told by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei not to do so He's back. The white polyester shirt that glistens in the light; the salesman's shark-toothed grin; the restless arms, always waving and throwing victory signs: Mahmud Ahmadinejad, Iran's combative and polarizing former president, has reentered the political spotlight.

