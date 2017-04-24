ACL: Iran's Esteghlal on the verge of...

ACL: Iran's Esteghlal on the verge of qualification

Tehran: A 1-1 draw between Esteghlal of Islamic Republic of Iran and Emirati side Al Ahli on Tuesday saw both sides move to the brink of qualification from Group A of the AFC Champions League. Visitors Al Ahli took a 17th minute lead in the clash at a packed Azadi Stadium, with Abdulaziz Sanqour placing the ball into the net after a neat header from striker Ahmed Khalil found him unmarked in the area.

