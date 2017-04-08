A handful of women ignored Iranian orders by running Tehran marathon outdoors alongside men
Backed by the Dutch organizer of what was billed as Iran's first international marathon, a group of women ran alongside men outdoors on Friday, ignoring orders by an Iranian government official requiring female runners to complete their course apart from men off the streets in a nearby stadium. ''As an organizer I did NOT accept that,'' Sebatiaan Straten, the Dutchman who organized the event through his group I Run Iran, told The Washington Post in an email on Friday.
