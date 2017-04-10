A glance at some of the recent execut...

A glance at some of the recent executions around the globe

As Arkansas moved ahead Thursday with plans to execute a fourth inmate in eight days, The Associated Press checked into executions during the same period in other countries where the death penalty is regularly carried out. "I feel quite certain there are more executions that we don't know about," said Delphine Lourtau, executive director of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide, which maintains a database on executions across the globe.

