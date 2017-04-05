The shallow temblor damaged at least four villages near its epicenter in the Sefid Sang district, a remote mountainous area home to 5,000 people. 6.1 magnitude earthquake near Iran's Mashhad kills 2 The shallow temblor damaged at least four villages near its epicenter in the Sefid Sang district, a remote mountainous area home to 5,000 people.

