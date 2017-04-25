25 Killed, 16 Missing as Flood Hits Iran's Northwest
At least 25 were killed and 16 are still missing after spring rains pouring in Iran's provinces of East and West Azarbaijan, Kordestan, and Zanjan struck 17 towns. The majority of victims and missing citizens were in the cities of Azarshahr and Ajabshir in the province of East Azarbaijan.
